FLOOD FRUSTRATION: The past 72 hours in photos

I WILL RETURN: As she leaves in a dinghy, Gorlin Ramsingh devoutly gestures at the Hindu temple in the yard of her flooded-out Bamboo #2 home on Monday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Several areas throughout Trinidad were left reeling as residents battled rising floodwaters after heavy rain battered the country over the last few days.

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 72 hours in Trinidad, ranging from landslips and bursting riverbanks to collapsing roads and houses.