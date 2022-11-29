Disgraceful boardwalk

A section of the Chaguaramas boardwalk. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: So many letters have been written about the deplorable state of the Chaguaramas boardwalk that I had to see it for myself. Sad, unfortunate, shameful, shocking and unpardonable are some words that come to mind; also disgraceful, disrespectful and despicable.

Not that I’m trying to excercise my vocabulary, but it helps me to refrain from how I really want to express my feelings. There’s no excuse for this except one more word – incompetence.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook