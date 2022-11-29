Country needs a‘box drain’ govt

THE EDITOR: Enough of this excuse of climate change. Isn’t that what the climate does? We shouldn’t be trying to stop or fix the climate, we should be adapting to the climate. That’s why brilliant minds invented the air conditioning unit, the combustion engine and concrete, to name a few.

Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant, we don’t need electric cars. We need coastal engineering, proper geotechnical testing and box drains. We need a “box drain” government.

Does letter-writer Lynette Joseph know that asphalt is 100 per cent recyclable? I’m sure Joseph knows maintenance is TT’s kryptonite. Our infrastructure needs maintenance and structural engineering. It could simply be earthworks, desilting of river mouths and removing of litter from drains.

Perhaps Joseph could whisper to “the pharaoh” that housing complexes need not be built on agricultural lands because they are natural carbon sinks and drainage basins.

The first step to solving a problem is to identify the problem. Flooding and bad roads are the PNM’s fault; the PNM is the problem. The PNM is scoring its own goals by stopping flooding with sandbags and hitting the post with FULs when it comes to fighting crime. We need the party that was born and grew up in the lagoon to take us out of the lagoon.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas