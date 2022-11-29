Chaguanas man gunned down in Goodwood Park after fete

File photo -

A 22-year-old Chaguanas man was shot dead on his way home from a party on Sunday night.

Police said Keron Ramnarinesingh and four friends were travelling in a red Hyundai Accent after leaving a fete in Carenage at around 10.33 pm.

While travelling near Goodwood Park, Ramnarinesingh got out of the car to urinate when he was confronted by a gunman who shot him several times before running away.

Ramnarinesingh's friends took him to the St James Infirmary where he received emergency surgery but died from gunshot wounds shortly after.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.