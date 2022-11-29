Brian Lara book for schools, libraries

Roger Koon Koon (Blue Waters), from left, Jason Ifill (First Citizens), Nasser Khan (author), Dr Peter Smith (CEO, Ministry of Education) and Zahra Mohammed (Health Net) -

AUTHOR Nasser Khan has published his latest book, Fan Favourites – Brian Lara Memorable Matches.

The 325-page book, Khan’s 25th publication, is sponsored by First Citizens, Blue Waters, Health Net Caribbean and Eniath’s Printery.

Khan said the book is “primarily a youth literacy-education initiative that seeks to educate, inspire and motivate, especially its younger readers.”

Recently handed over to the Ministry of Education, the book, with forewords by Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. as well as former West Indies cricketers Sir Clive Lloyd and Daren Ganga, the book will be distributed to all 130-plus secondary schools in Trinidad and Tobago. Two copies will be given to each school, NALIS libraries, National Archives, UWI, University of TT and other institutions. It will not be available for sale.

Khan’s previous publication, in celebration of TT’s 60th Independence anniversary, was an e-book, Profiles: 400+ Heroes, Pioneers and Role Models of Trinidad & Tobago, accessible at https://epub.safaripublications.com/firstcitizenstt/profiles/.