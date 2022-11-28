Waldron family launches memoirs

The Ladder We Ascend, a book which chronicles the history of the Waldron family (1899-2021) will be launched at the Central Bank Auditorium on November 30.

A media release said, "The book describes a family, driven and sustained by strong independent-minded women, who experienced their shares of joy, loss, betrayal, overcoming, triumph and success. Like many Caribbean citizens in the colonial and post-colonial eras, this family overcame numerous obstacles to create successful lives for themselves, spawning educators, scientists, doctors, professionals and entrepreneurs.

"The family hopes that by sharing its stories and values, this book will inspire others also. It highlights that working together can benefit not just a family, but also the community, the country, and the world."

Cheryl Bowles, founder of Cher-Mere, typed her late grandmother Margaret Waldron's memoirs in 1988, committing to publish them. The family agreed and during the covid pandemic 2020/21 the book came to fruition. Plantain Publishing company was contracted to pull all the stories together.

Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, will bring greetings on behalf of her ministry at the launch.

The programme will be streamed live, the release said.

Books can be bought at Paper Based Bookshop, Normandie Hotel; Metropolitan Bookstore, 12 Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, and Cher-Mere Day Spas from December 1 instore and online at www.chermerecaribean.com or cher-mere.ca