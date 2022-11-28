Trinbago 2023 logo revealed for C’wealth Youth Games

Commonwealth Youth Games Trinbago 2023 logo -

TO mark the 250-day countdown to the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games the Trinbago 2023 organising committee has launched the official logo of the games, which is being hosted in Trinidad and Tobago.

A TT Olympic Committee media release on Saturday said, "Bringing the Commonwealth Games Federation and Trinbago 2023 together, the logo features the Commonwealth sport celebration mark in TT colours alongside a thumbprint symbolising how digital innovation and flexibility of use have become part of our daily lives through smart devices."

The logo also represents TT through its colours of blue for the water and sky around the islands; red for the vibrancy of youth; green for growth of the island’s development; brown for fertility and yellow for the warmth and friendliness of the people on the islands.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin DBE said, “I am in awe of the hard work and development that has already been completed to ensure these Games are a fantastic success.

“As shown with the launch of this logo, TT are making excellent progress towards staging a fantastic competition and welcoming the Commonwealth to its shores. The logo represents everything that TT have to offer from their friendliness to the positive influence that they have on the Commonwealth. I look forward to sharing the youth games experience with the islands very soon.”

TTOC president Diane Henderson, a member of the local organising committee, said, “Excitement is growing and the work is moving at an extremely fast pace. We are committed to working around the clock to ensure that the youths competing in the games receive an experience of a lifetime.”

The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will take place from August 4-11, 2023.

Athletes will compete in seven sports at the games including swimming, athletics and para athletics, cycling (road and track), triathlon, netball, rugby sevens and beach volleyball.