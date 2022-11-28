Police urge drivers to be careful during bad weather

File photo -

THE police service (TTPS) on Sunday urged drivers to be careful during current bad weather, especially regarding flood waters and overflowing rivers, in a statement titled, TTPS appeals to motorists to be extremely cautious during severe weather alert.

As TT remained on a severe weather alert due to heavy rainfall, the TTPS reminded the public to be "alert and safe", to reduce the risk of harm and injury.

The statement said acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has placed all TTPS divisions, sections and branches on high alert, with increased patrols, which liaise directly with the Operations Command Centre (OCC), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), and regional corporations for immediate support.

The police statement reported damaged roads at Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, Gran Couva, and Lady Young Road.

"There are significant risks from flood waters and rivers which are at maximum capacity or overflowing, therefore the public is advised to proceed with caution.

"River flows can be very unpredictable as they can descend at a high rate of speed from higher mountainous areas, carrying with it debris and toxic chemicals and their force can quickly destroy roads, bridges, and cause landslides." The statement warned people to stay away from flood water, whether walking or driving.

"The TTPS has noted social media clips showing persons taking unnecessary risks to record videos on the edge of compromised riverbanks and roadways to obtain 'viral' footage.

"We are appealing to persons to exercise greater caution during these times as subsurface damages to roads or embankments would not be visible and such situations can quickly lead to serious injury or death."

The police urged drivers to avoid flood prone areas, and to be prepared and plan an alternate route in case the road they wanted to use is closed.

Before travelling, drivers should check updates by the Met Office and ODPM for the latest road conditions, said the TTPS.

"If you find yourself on a road that is flooded, the best choice is to turn around if you can do so safely. If a road is marked as closed, do not continue.

"We wish again to remind motorists that flood waters can quickly sweep away vehicles."

Flood waters can easily cause loss of control and stalling of vehicles, plus damage to their mechanical and electrical components.

"Water can also hide dips and potholes in the road, as well as submerged trees or downed power lines.

"Without being able to see the road's surface, you may hit something and cause major damage to your vehicle."

Drivers should be extra cautious at night when it is harder to spot hazards, the police advised.

"If your vehicle stalls in flood water, be prepared to abandon it, and move safely to higher ground.

"If you have an emergency or become stranded, please call the 999 emergency hotline to have first responders dispatched to your location."

The Ministry of Works and Transport also announced the closure of four roads in a statement late Sunday. They were: the Southern Main Road, in the vicinity of Nathaniel Crichlow Drive (near UTT

Valsayn Campus) to Caroni Roundabout, North Coast Road, 18km mark, in the vicinity of Zorro Road, Brasso Caparo Station Road, in the vicinity of the 3.2km mark, Gran Couva and Couva Road, in the vicinity of the 12.5km mark, Gran Couva.