Planned maintenance shutdown at Desalcott on hold

WASA site in Caroni. - File photo

The Desalination Company of TT's (Desalcott) planned maintenance shutdown at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant has been postponed because of the weather.

Initially, work was scheduled to take place from November 27-December 8, but a new date must be chosen.

A media release on November 24, said, “The Desalcott-owned and operated plant provides 40 million gallons daily to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in central and south Trinidad.”

In a media release on Sunday, WASA said it was assessing the impact of last weekend’s weather on its facilities.

It said it was in talks with Desalcott to determine “the impact of prolonged adverse weather conditions on the national water supply grid,” and the “need for its annual, planned maintenance shutdown.”

When the shutdown occurs, there will be a shortage in some areas and WASA is taking steps to mitigate its effects.

WASA said it will continue to update the public in subsequent releases.

Affected areas will include:

Caroni

St Helena

Charlieville

Chaguanas

Cunupia

Carapichaima

Couva

Claxton Bay

Marabella

Gasparillo

San Fernando

Cocoyea

Union Hall

La Romaine

Woodland

Palmiste

Phillipine

Rambert Village

South Oropouche

Fyzabad

Avocat

Siparia

Penal

San Francique

Rousillac

Aripero

La Brea.