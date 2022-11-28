A’Janae King Fraser wins Diamond Jubilee Independence Junior Calypso Monarch

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) hosted the Diamond Jubilee Independence Junior Calypso Monarch final competition on November 13 at the NCC VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

A media release said nine finalists competed for the title and each competitor sang a nation building song from one of their favourite calypsonians.

At the end of the competition A’Janae King Fraser with her energetic performance Together Right Here by Denyse Plummer walked away with the crown. She received a cash prize, trophy and a full recording session courtesy KMP Music Lab. Alaeja Gould Ferguson placed second with the rendition Let Us Build A Nation Together by Merchant winning a cash prize, trophy and a full recording session courtesy Carl Braver Henderson followed by Zachary Ransome who performed Back Like Heaven by Penguin who also received a cash prize, trophy and full recording session courtesy GMS recording studio.

All contestants received a trophy, hamper courtesy the National Flour Mills and a JanSport backpack courtesy Brian London, the release said.

The event was well attended by parents, teachers, supporters, well-wishers, specially invited guests, the TUCO national executive and calypsonians including former Independence Calypso Monarch Roderick “Chuck” Gordon and reigning Independence Calypso Monarch Heaven “Snakey” Charles who performed his winning composition What you want again Trinbago?.

Aaron Duncan who placed second in the Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch was also a guest performer.

TUCO thanked their sponsors: Central Bank, TUCO, National Carnival Commission, Simon’s Musical Supplies, KMP Music Lab/WACK 90.1 FM Radio, GMS Recording Studio, Carl Beaver Henderson, Chris Balbosa Vocal School, National Flour Mills, Trinidad Generation Unlimited, Santa’s The Hair & Wig King, Johnson King, Rondell Donawa and event coordinator Brian London.

The results are as follows:

1. A’Janae King Fraser -Together Right Here (by Denyse Plummer)

2. Alaeja Gould Ferguson - Let Us Build A Nation Together (by Merchant)

3. Zachary Ransome - Back Like Heaven (by Penguin)

4. Kurlise Bentham - Voices from the Ghetto (Singing Sandra)

5. Dabria Baptiste - God Bless Our Nation (by Baker)

6. Xhaden Darius - I Love My Country (by Machel Montano)

7. Kai Anthony Salazar - Culture (by Christopher Tambu Herbert)

8. Sarah Williams -Sweet TT (by Natasha Wilson)

9. Jah Majesty Charles - Sailing (by Mighty Trini)