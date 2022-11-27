Simmons: Windies in a good place ahead of first Australian Test

West Indies coach Phil Simmons. -

DESPITE settling for a draw against Australia’s President’s XI on Saturday, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said his team is in “a good place” heading into Tuesday’s first of a two-match Test series against the Aussies in Perth.

After Australia’s PM XI posted 322 in their first-innings knock on Wednesday, West Indies responded with 235, led by an impressive 119 runs from opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

With a lead of 87 runs, PM’s XI returned to the middle and declared on 221/4, to set the visitors a target of 309 for victory.

Half-centuries from Chanderpaul (56), Devon Thomas (55) and an unbeaten 52 from wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva led West Indies to 277/8 on the final day and a drawn result.

Simmons said although victory was within sight, he opted to stop chasing a winning result and play for a draw.

After Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph led the maroon to 269/7, the latter fell for 31 and made way for pacer Kemar Roach, who was dismissed without scoring.

An injured (groin) Raymond Reifer stepped up to join Da Silva in the middle and the pair rallied out til the end to snag a risk-free draw. Jayden Seales did not bat.

Simmons lamented the result but was still pleased his team got some much-needed time out on the pitch.

“I’m not happy with the result, we should have won it. (We) misplaced wickets in the middle when we were controlling the game so that was the only disappointing part of the day. At the end of the day, the way the guys fought at the end there is encouraging always.

“When Roach got out, Reifer could really run and Seales, we weren’t sure how he would have had that power there. So I think at that point, we needed to pull the plug on it (win).

“It’s been great, a good workout. The guys have worked hard in the nets. Those who haven’t played have done their work. We’re in a good place going to Perth,” Simmons said.

Chanderpaul was named player of the match for his fine double innings (119, 56). His dominant performance with the bat should earn him a Test debut against Australia at Perth Stadium on Wednesday.

After the match, Chanderpaul said, “It was nice to get some runs. I knew it was going to be tough...just happy to get some runs.”

Simmons added, “The warm-up matches have been very good for us; mind you, flattish wickets but it means the bowlers got the overs in their legs and the batters got to bat and spend time at the crease so that’s been good for us. Other than the coldness it’s been great.”

Simmons, who leads West Indies in his final Test match as coach, confirmed the final team for the opening Test will be announced on Monday.

The second Test will be West Indies’ first pink ball Test in Australia. It will be played at Adelaide Oval in South Australia from December 8 to 12.

Full Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas