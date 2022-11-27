Karen: 'I'm satisfied with my challenge'

Karen Nunez-Tesheira, PNM political leader contender, remains confident despite a failed bid to stop the election over the three-day voting process. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

PNM political leader contender Karen Nunez-Tesheira says she has accepted Friday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal in which the judges refused to grant an injunction to postpone the party’s internal election.

“The judges have ruled and we have respect for the judicial system and democracy,” said Nunez-Tesheira.

The emergency appeal, which was dismissed after over two hours of submissions, was heard late on Friday night by Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson. The judges also ordered Nunez-Tesheira to pay the legal costs of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

This after Justice Rampersad dismissed the injunction application of Nunez-Tesheira and two members of her slate in the High Court on Wednesday.

Nunez-Tesheira said she did not know if her action changed anyone’s views or if it would make a difference in the votes, but she had feedback that her challenging the leadership showed a “strength of leadership.”

“On a bigger scale, I think it has made a difference that someone was willing to do it, but I’m probably in a better position than most people to do it.

“At least I had the courage of my conviction and that gives me a level of satisfaction. For me, it’s about legacy building. I would like to think, at the end of the day, my grandchildren would know I stood for something, that I stood for what I believe in. I hope that is the example I would have set for them and they would be proud of me for that.”

Nunez-Tesheira told Sunday Newsday she had planned to vote on Saturday in Belmont, where she has voted since 2005, but her election officer could not find her name on the St Ann’s West registration list. He also could not find her name on the list for St Ann’s East, and later it was determined that she was registered in St Augustine from which she had moved since 2000.

“What was I supposed to do? Run around the whole of Trinidad trying to find out where to vote? If my experience is any indication, then this 41 constituencies idea is just creating a level of complexity to the process that is unnecessary.

“If I had that kind of trouble, I can’t imagine what it must be like for other people. This is supposed to be a good thing? That, to me, is one good reason why we shouldn’t be doing this.”

Instead, she will be voting on December 4 at the PNM convention at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah.