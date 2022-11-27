Extreme skaters turn Chaguaramas building into sports park

Kevin Narine performs a jump on his skateboard on one of the ramps they built themselves. - Grevic Alvarado

THE desire to play sports, get on a skateboard or simply show off their urban art has made a group of extreme skaters turn an abandoned building in Chaguaramas into their quintessential sporting complex.

The building was constructed several years ago on Marina Road and skaters say it's owned by one company. Abandoned, without doors or lighting, and surrounded by mountains and animals, these skaters have transformed the building to their sport's needs.

There are at least 16 concrete and wooden ramps and all the walls are full of graffiti.

One of the leaders of the group is 44-year-old Shawn Rostant, who has been a resident of TT since 1979 and has made extreme sports his life ever since.

Rostant was part of the TT Surfing Association as one of the founders and went to England in 2004. A year later, he returned to TT with ideas and the desire to promote skating.

Three years later he began to realise his dream. He located the abandoned building in Chaguaramas and thought it was the perfect place to go extreme skating.

A friend, who also wanted to go skating, did the research and located one of the owners of the building, from whom he obtained permission to use the place.

Rostant and his group then began building wooden ramps.

Today, 60 per cent of the building has ramps.

On weekends, over a hundred people visit and the building even attracts families.

"It's a good place for recreation. Families share and enjoy and have fun," Rostant said.

Among the other members of the group is Venezuelan José Núñez.

Nunez came to TT seven years ago. In Venezuela, he practised in-line skating and participated in national championships.

Núñez said, "The goal is for skating and extreme and urban sports to be recognised nationally (in TT) and to have the support of the public and private sectors," he said.

Rostant said he has requested help from the government but has not received any support.

"The place is perfect, we just need the arrangements to turn it into the skating centre and a unique tourist spot in TT," he said.

“Several street artists come and do paintings and it's great because it's part of street art. In TT there are many people who love extreme sports, who love urban art and this would be a special place if it is conditioned,” said Núñez.

For now, they will continue to do what they love, promoting wheeled stunts and promoting local street art.

They can be contacted at numbers 799-8229 or 719-5341.