What cleaning of drains and rivers?

FILE PHOTO: Ministry of Works and Transport mechanical services division worker Jason Phillip operates a Watermaster - The Amphibious Multipurpose Dredger to clear the drains along the Beetham Highway - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I heard the Minister of Works and Transport boast recently that they spent $50 million to clean rivers and drains.

I will like to know, what part of the country that clean up took place to cost $50 million of tax-payers' money?

I wonder who are the contractors that got this job. I mean, look at all the flooding across the country. The main road in Manzanilla and Mayaro washed away. Port of Spain under water even when there is a moderately heavy shower.

And this minister is boasting? About what? Nothing!

Get serious Mr minister and ask the contractor or contractors for the change from this $50 million and let them finish the cleaning up and widening of rivers and the clearing of drains.

This flooding has gotten out of hand now and lots of people are suffering tremendously and many just cannot cope with it. Stop wasting tax-payers' money and get the job done professionally please.

MODICIA MARTIN

Via e-mail