UWI guild president pledges support for flood victims

Kobe Sandy, UWI St Augustine campus student guild president. -

KOBE Sandy, president of the University of the West Indies' St Augustine Campus student guild, says the student group is prepared to respond to the needs of citizens affected by flooding and other impacts of the recent poor weather.

Sandy issued a statement on Saturday saying, if needed, "(guild) members will be called upon to volunteer to lend a helping hand responding to this natural phenomenon."

He said he has "alerted" the Prime Minister that the group's social responsibility to the national community is "part of our existence, and we stand ready to lend support."

Sandy said the guild has also pledged support for students facing flooding woes.

"I have discussed with the deputy principal, and if students that are displaced by flooding, temporary accommodation can be provided for those students at the halls of residence," said.

He added that the guild, together with the campus, stands ready to lend support to those most vulnerable affected by the weather.

"In this regard I ask that members contact their respective faculty representative or hall chairperson so that we can mobilise support for you."

Sandy said with reading week carded for next week, there are no classes to be transferred online, and that class meetings or revision meetings will take place online if the weather conditions persist, which will be announced.