Talk is cheap: Infantino is doing well

THE EDITOR: As the World Cup progresses despite surprises, including some unexpected and many unwarranted, such as the choice of the current venue – made 12 years ago – and the outburst of former president Sepp Blatter, through it all, the dignified current president Gianni Infantino has kept his focus.

Under his leadership, FIFA remains "head and shoulders" above the critics.

Having made the relevant and undeniable reference to the hypocrisy of Europe and the West, with telling effect, there was something of a knockout punch.

The German players' sarcastic covering of their mouths during the playing of their national anthem seemed to be a silent reply to Infantino's stance.

This behaviour came from players representing a country behind the most inhuman event in recorded history – the Holocaust.

No comment on that, as they feel even vindicated by seeking to defend the varying rights of people today when their forefathers committed the unpardonable denial of life to so many Jews. Untainted hypocrisy!

Infantino rightly supports Qatar as the chosen hosts.

FIFA entered a contract 12 years ago, requiring massive expenditure by Qatar, only now to have sprung on it the proverbial "red herring" of concerns over alleged human-rights abuse.

Please note that one of the three countries selected to co-host the 2026 edition of the World Cup is itself bedevilled by many questions over how it treats its own dark-skinned citizens, its treatment of indigenous tribes and how immigrants are treated.

If FIFA selected a host country on the premise of the "perfect state," we would never have a tournament in the first place.

For me, I will continue to enjoy the on-field drama and competitiveness of the "beautiful game" played in state-of-the-art stadiums. I will focus on the beautiful aspects of football, recognising that the World Cup is the planet's premier sporting event and one held every four years.

Football is not a slogan but an attained achievement, carved long ago by FIFA, via great leadership, starting arguably with Joao Havelange of Brazil.

Inheritors of the keys to FIFA must not forget the pioneers, as there is no grandeur without gratitude. For now, let us enjoy the grand entertainment of football.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Former FIFA referee

Chaguanas