South loses another cultural icon

THE EDITOR: I was surprised to learn of the passing of Annette Hunte-Lessey via a letter published in Newsday earlier this week.

Annette served as secretary of the San Fernando Arts Council and the National Junior Arts Festival for many years, while I served as treasurer.

I also had the pleasure of working alongside her as judges' co-ordinator and MC for all of the San Fernando Carnival Committee’s competitions, including calypso, pre-Dimanche Gras, and junior and senior parade of the bands for over 15 years.

Her voice was also heard for Best Village and Music Festival competitions, as well as the national junior calypso monarch.

She was a prominent member of the Southernaires Chorale and a long-standing teacher at St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC School. Annette also served as a member of the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM).

This was a woman possessed of a most pleasant and affable personality, which always endeared her to all with whom she met or was associated with.

To all who worked with her, including myself, she proved a woman of mettle and devotion, which combined with her aforementioned personality, made her an exemplary leader, and an inspiration to all.

Annette will be sorely missed by all who worked with her in the various aspects of local culture and education. It is a sad thing, her passing, but we must acknowledge her enormous contribution to our nation. May she rest in eternal peace.

WALID BAKSH

San Fernando