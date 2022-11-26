Panorama single pan semis postponed to Sunday

Single pan band finalists Woodbrook Playboyz - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The National Panorama Single Pan Semi-Finals has been rescheduled to Sunday from Saturday evening owing to the bad weather affecting TT.

In a media release on Saturday morning, Pan Trinbago stated that due to the national alerts by the Prime Minister about a "weather emergency", brought on by continuous rainfall, the central executive took the decision to postpone the event that was supposed to start at 4 pm at the Arima Velodrome. Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said, "A number of our bands have been calling in about their instruments getting wet, especially drums and drum sets. Many of our members have stated that they can't leave where they are due to flooding. We have taken all that into consideration and have decided to reschedule the event until tomorrow (Sunday) at 4 pm. We have taken this decision as a measure of safety and care for our members."

Thirty bands are scheduled to perform in the following order:

1.Curepe Polyphonics

2. Scrunter Pan Groove

3. Metro Stars

4. Trinidad Nostalgic

5. TT Police Service Steel Orchestra

6. Platinum

7. Marsicans

8. Pan Stereonettes

9. Pan Elites

10. Pan on the Move

11. Blanca 47

12. La Famille United

13. Newtown Playboys

14. TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra

15. Pan Jammers

16. Royal Stars Pan Symphony

17. La Creole Pan Groove

18. Uni Stars

19. Woodbrook Playboyz

20. Chord Masters

21. Nu Pioneers Pan Groove

22. D' Original Woodbrook Modernaires

23. San Juan East Side Symphony

24. Brimblers

25. Arima All Stars

26. TT Fire Service Steel Orchestra

27. Gonzales Sheikers

28. World Wide

29. San Juan All Stars

30. Stardust