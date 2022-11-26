Lady Young Road closed after landslides

A landslip on the Lady Young Road. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

LANDSLIDES caused by Saturday morning's bad weather have forced the temporary closure of Lady Young Road, Morvant, to vehicular traffic.

The road is currently blocked by the walkover to Hilton Trinidad.

The Ministry of Works and Transport issued a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying road was closed "to ensure the safety of road users due to landslides along the roadway caused by the inclement weather."

While the ministry has a technical team on site to remove debris, it is asking drivers to use alternative routes while it says it "attempts to restore connectivity in the shortest possible timeframe."