France first team to qualify to World Cup round of 16

France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's second goal against Denmark during a World Cup group D match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. (AP Photo)

DEFENDING FIFA World Cup champions France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 when they defeated Denmark 2-1 at Stadium 974 in Qatar on Saturday.

Two goals from the mercurial French striker Kylian Mbappe in the 61st and 86th minutes wiped away Andreas Christensen’s 68th-minute equaliser.

The win put France atop the Group D standings with six points, unbeaten after two games.

Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 in Saturday’s opening match, are in second position with three points while Denmark and Tunisia complete the table, in third and fourth respectively, both on one point each.