What the World Cup can teach us

THE EDITOR: The football World Cup is the most popular sporting occasion in the world, simply because it showcases the most universally-loved sport being played by the world’s very best players.

Think of it, it is the sheer quality of the play which continuously captivates such an enormous worldwide audience. So, it stands to reason that if any of us aims to succeed in our own fields of endeavour then we should also be taking any and all proper and legal steps possible to produce our best performance. Similarly, our political leaders should always be implementing policies that nurture and encourage all of us to be the best possible citizens we can be.

That is why I find it particularly depressing that the same problems stemming from high rates of poverty, collapse of the family and systemic corruption continue to plague this country, year in year out, and even appear to be getting worse with the passage of time.

Going forward, we also have to contend with the trend of ever more productive computer software, artificial intelligence and robotics systems taking away the jobs of many clerical workers. This makes it the perfect time for us to focus on nurturing the transformative vision, followed by appropriate policies and strategic plans which encourage and practically force all of us to become quality citizens in all that we say and do.

Remember, when it comes to quality, a good machine can do the work of more than 50 men, but no machine can do the work of one extraordinary man. To get us on the road to achieving this objective we should start by doing three things. First of all, end the war on drugs – it mainly serves to make criminals of poor people. Do any of us know any rich friends who have been to jail for possessing or dealing illegal drugs?

Secondly, quickly find a new and effective way to teach children from less advantaged households how to read. Thirdly, and most importantly, our education system must quickly become market targeted in a real sense and all schools must have the best faculty advisers and guidance counsellors.

Swift implementation of these measures will go a long way towards building a quality-oriented citizenry.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval