Solutions for court woes

THE EDITOR: I have a great solution for the woes of our Judiciary. Apparently, they think that having the Procurement Act will give the court too much work. Plainly, Government’s solution is – no Procurement Act.

So let me help the Government and the court: Too many people charged with assault and especially those with weapons­? Solution? No more people should be charged. Let the citizens "fix up."

Too many domestic violence cases? Ah, actually don’t bother with this one, 'cause the judges are letting the accused go back to the victim, anyway. Let the victim "fix up."

How about violence against children? Same. The police aren’t even bothering to charge these evil people. No change there.

Too many charges for drugs and trafficking? Simple cure: all drugs will now be legal. Trafficking in people or drugs: now not a charge. Oh, wait, nobody being charged at this time anyway, so, no problem.

Thus let us say there will be no new charges for anything for the next two years. That should give the Judiciary enough time to make decisions on their pending cases.

The police can concentrate on guarding the important people, and driving up and down with lights and sirens, to get doubles "while it’s hot!" Why should they wait like us, the people who pay their wages? The audacity! Am I right?

In these two years, the citizens themselves will clear the streets and their homes of any wrongdoers – Right? No extra work for the court.

Problems no more. You’re welcome!

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph