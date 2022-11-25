Reggae queens join Kings of the Earth

Three international queens of reggae – TT's Queen Omega, Kushite and Jalifa – join genre legends Capleton, Sizzla, Cocoa Tea and Anthony B on stage at the Kings of the Earth concert at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Saturday.

The Rastafarian trio of singers recently collaborated to produce reggae hit Wise Queens, about women's empowerment in all walks of life. They are expected to perform the song at the show for the first time in public.

Queen Omega (Janeile Osborne), the global veteran of the three, has been belting out hits over the past two decades. Omega regularly tours Europe and other parts of the world and performs at multiple mega-stage shows abroad.

Omega has also collaborated with legends Sizzla and Capleton on the popular track Warning and fans may also be lucky enough to see this unique collab on stage together.

Kushite (Tanesha Stowe) and Jalifa have been blazing the reggae trail in TT and at several concerts abroad, spreading their message of positivity through music.

Kushite from Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, has been consistently releasing powerful reggae music.Songs such as Bless My Soul, Love Like This and Jah Love are favourites among her growing fan base and Kushite is ready to grace the stage.

Jalifa (Kalifa Alexis), who hails from Gonzales, Port of Spain, brings a fiery style and has been making waves on both the local and international circuit. The Bobo Shanti has hits such as Hear Ye, Why Worry and Whereas are some of her top selections.

Together, the trio join the four kings of reggae, who are already in Trinidad. Sizzla and Capleton visited three schools on Thursday – Rose Hill RC Primary, St Barb’s Government Primary and Morvant Laventille Secondary – and spoke to students about the importance of education and respecting their parents and teachers.

Showtime is 8pm.