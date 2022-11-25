Massy Brentwood gets self-checkout

From left: Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed, Garnet Reid of the Lions Club of Chaguanas, Gregory Bourne, Caribbean Housing Ltd property manager, Massy Stores Brentwood store manager Neela Rambharose and Massy Stores Trinidad CEO Roxane de Freitas, at the launch of the branch's new self-checkout point of sale service. -

MASSY Stores Brentwood has become the supermarket chain's second branch to introduce a self-checkout service.

The supermarket chain launched the service on Friday. Its Trincity location is the only other with the service. The Westmoorings branch is next on the list, scheduled to launch and go into use by December 1.

The new self-checkout units are synced with point-of-sale units and offer a more seamless experience than the previous model.

Massy Stores CEO Roxane de Freitas, speaking at the launch, said the new system takes up less space and is easier for Massy's support team to manage.

"Customers are assured that the experience is secure, as there will be surveillance cameras reviewing every aspect of the transaction, and there is an assigned attendant consistently monitoring the system," she said, adding that self-checkout offers customers more control, convenience and a speedier checkout option.

"Brentwood, as one of our newest locations, was built with this feature in mind, and while it is a largely self-managed service, attendants will also be available to support customers if required," de Freitas said. "They will assist customers with taking them through the process or answering any questions they may have."

She said the self-checkout technology was implemented in Gulf View four years ago, and customers responded favourably.

"Gulf View was our pilot, and as with anything, you learn from the challenges, and so we have taken the learnings from Gulf View and have waited to get the latest technology, equipment, software and machinery.

"These new machines have cameras all around which we have chosen to invest in. With the impact of covid19, a lot of the equipment installation was held back. So we have just received them, and we are in the process of rolling out."

She said, Massy will continue to roll out the system to its other local stores next year, in addition to stores in Guyana, St Lucia and Barbados.

De Freitas acknowledged some customers may be hesitant, but encouraged them to embrace the technology.

"We all got used to using our mobile phones, ATMs and mobile banking, so this is another step in that direction, and it allows you to control that transaction. And you can also scan your Massy Card so you can get your points. It's a fully integrated system."