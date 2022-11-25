Iran punish Wales late to stay alive

Iran's players celebrate after defeating Wales in a World Cup group B match, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday. - AP Photo

AFTER a heavy 6-2 opening loss to England on Monday, a more composed Iran returned to defeat Wales 2-0 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

Iranian Ali Gholizadeh thought he had put his team ahead in the 16th minute but it was ruled offside by VAR. The game remained goalless in the first half.

In the 85th minute, Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey initially received a yellow card for a tackle on forward Mehdi Taremi but after a quick VAR check, it was changed to red and he was sent off.

He was replaced by Danny Ward.

With the score still 0-0 at the 90th minute, a share of the points looked likely but Iran used the stoppage time – and the extra man – decisively.

Roozbeh Cheshmi fired his team ahead with a strike from outside the penalty box in the 98th minute, and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the deal courtesy an assist by Taremi, in the 101st minute.

Despite having 62 per cent possession, Wales struggled to create quality chances.

Trinidadian assistant referee Caleb Wales made his World Cup debut in this match.

Iran are now second in group B, while Wales are fourth.