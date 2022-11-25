High, low, hang Jack, game!

Jack Warner -

THE EDITOR: TT was high in praise of Uncle Jack when the Strike Squad made it to the World Cup in Germany in 2008. A wave of the magic wand enabled us to slip past Mexico, who had already qualified. Next thing we were in a play-off against, and in, Bahrain. A clean header from Dennis Lawrence booked our ticket to Germany.

A low blow was the sharing of the revenue that accrued to the team for its effort. Some members were expecting millions, others thousands of US dollars. Speculation was halted when Uncle Jack presented his spreadsheet showing his claims of millions in hidden expenses that made the trip possible.

Members of the squad made an under-the-table compromise, much to the disappointment of the public. TT never knew what each team member eventually got.

At the height of his manoeuvres, Uncle Jack was tried by a self-appointed court and found not guilty of any wrongdoing.

However, England and the US, victims of a broken promise, insisted on getting Uncle Jack’s scalp.

As the FIFA giant, like the cascadu, returned to paradise to end his days, he traded his football skills and kicked an ailing political party into power.

Most people believed that Uncle Jack had the resources to transform the economy and many looked forward to better days coming. Communities worshipped the ground that Uncle Jack walked on. Byways were converted to highways as he enjoyed a ten-day stint as acting prime minister. Soon it was Palm Sunday for a bedridden political party.

Faithful to his constituency, one calypso epitomised that if you did not see Uncle Jack in the office, even on a Sunday, check the mortuary.

For a man who earned $1 as salary he had to his credit four football stadiums, the Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence, initiated the rise of the first female prime minister of the republic and an enviable track record.

But many rode Jack and some even thought that his stuttering was an impediment preventing his rise to prime ministership.

In the market place, the kangaroo court cried for the release of Barabbas and chanted, "Hang Jack."

The US wanted this prize lion hiding in the TT jungle. Surrounded by a battery of qualified lawyers, Uncle Jack avoided all ports of entry and exit and even hid when planes entered our airspace.

How many world cups have passed and Uncle Jack had to be contented with watching them on a big-screen smart television thousands of miles away?

As the whistle blew to start the Qatar World Cup, the Privy Council gave Jack a red card, that he can be deported from TT, authorising his crucifixion in the US.

The acts of Houdini he performed in football we await, knowing that no one can end the game of a football lord who dined with kings and presidents.

LENNOX FRANCIS

Couva