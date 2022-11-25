Exhibition to showcase indigenous cultures

Painting by Tark Bey. -

The Cairiani art exhibition will showcase artwork that portrays the artists visual expression of TT's indigenous cultures.

The main artist to be featured at the exhibition is Tark Bey, who works with acrylic paints on canvas, burlap, bamboo and purple heart wood. Bey's compositions are mainly of the seascapes, landscapes and cultural events of our islands, Cairiani and Alubera.

The other featured artists are Sade Francois, with her acrylic paintings on canvas, and Sibyl Yasanyah El, who is a wire jewellery designer and CEO/curator at Djhowtey Adornments.

The exhibition takes place from November 26-December 9 at Green Yard, 103c Upper St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Opening hours are 5 pm-9 pm on opening night, 11 am-7 pm Monday-Friday and 11 am-9 pm on weekends.