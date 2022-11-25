Boy, 14, killed in Morvant shooting

14-year-old boy was shot dead in Morvant on Thursday night.

Police said residents of Romain Lands, Mon Repos, heard gunshots at around 8.15 pm and on checking saw Marlon Stewart bleeding from gunshot wounds in a track.

Officers of the Morvant Border Patrol Unit were called in and cordoned off the area.

Homicide investigators visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Stewart dead.

No motive was established for Stewart's murder.

Police from the Morvant CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.