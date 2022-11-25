N Touch
An Evening of Light at Holy Faith Convent

The Holy Name Convent Past Pupils' Association will host an Evening of Light on November 26 to celebrate the school's 120-year legacy in educating women.

The event is a food inclusive soiree that starts at 6 pm in the courtyard and mass will be celebrated at 5 pm in the Marian Hall.

Patrons have the option to attend the mass. Proceeds will be used to undertake refurbishment work on the chapel which is a historical site.

