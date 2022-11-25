Aleena Edwards wins record 12th National Table Tennis title

UTT player/coach Aleena Edwards was crowned women’s champion at the 2022 National Table Tennis tournament, on Wednesday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena,Tacarigua. - (FILE)

SHERDON PIERRE

AARON Wilson and Aleena Edwards were crowned champions of the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Tournament, on Wednesday evening, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Edwards captured her 12th national singles title which is the most by any player in the local history of the sport. Edwards, who is a player/coach at the University of TT, battled from two games down to defeat her niece Imani Edwards- Taylor of Queen`s Park in the final 4-2 (9:11; 9:11; 13:11; 11:7; 14:12; 11:4).

In the semi-final, Edwards got past Ambika Sitram (WASA) 4-1 (11:2; 9:11; 13:11; 11:8; 11:7) while Imani had a much tougher challenge in beating former national player and veteran Linda Partap- Boodhan 4-3 (9:11; 13:11;12:10; 9:11; 11:8; 4:11; 11:9).

Edwards defeated Imani in the last tournament in August and admitted she had second thoughts about entering this tournament because so many top players were absent, but she knew her niece Imani wanted revenge for their last encounter.

Edwards said, “It is always an honour to win a prestigious national title and I will keep pushing these youths to learn the grit and fight needed to win. The extra push will make them better and stronger for their regional and international opponents.”

Commenting on the final she said, “I got back into that deep fighter mode because I was down two sets and losing the third. I was in that situation many times before and just clawed back point after point.” She added, “I want to thank God, my number one supporters Jese and Anya and all other family and friends.”

Wilson (Carenage Blasters) was unstoppable on the night winning his matches with relative ease and continued his local dominance in the sport. The 24-year-old champion lifted his third senior national title by defeating Aaron Edwards (QPCC) in the final 4-1 (11:9; 15:13; 8:11; 11:1; 11:6). The 35-year-old former national player, now coach of QPCC and national youth teams, Edwards had impressive performances to reach his first final since a teenager in 2005.

In the semi-final round, Wilson won against 71- year-old Canadian-based veteran David Mahabir (Hillview Renegades) 4-1 (7:11; 11:9; 11:6; 11:6; 11:5).

Edwards was made to sweat against WASA`s Curtis Humphreys but eventually won the nail-biter 4-3 (11:9; 7:11; 11:7; 11:5; 9:11; 8:11; 11:5).

Men’s Quarter-final scores:

Aaron Wilson vs Franklyn Seechan 4-1 (6:11; 17:15; 11:1; 11:5; 11:4)

David Mahabir vs Andrew Edwards 4-2 (11:4; 10:12; 7:11; 12:10; 11:6)

Aaron Edwards vs Yuvraaj Dookram 4-2 (11:8; 9:11; 13:11; 6:11; 11:9; 11:8)

Curtis Humphreys vs Kenneth Parmanand 4-0 (11;4; 11:7; 11:5; 11:6)