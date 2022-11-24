TTCB holds enhancement programme for coaches

Successful participants in the TTCB organised two-day Coaches Enhancement Program on Sunday. In front row seated ,from left, are Debideen Manick, Altaf Baksh, and Bhoodish Bookie. - via TTCB

TT’s top cricket coaches were told at the end of a successful two-day enhancement programme that they are in a unique position to chart the course for a revival of the country’s fortunes in regional cricket.

This encouragement came from Altaf Baksh, general secretary of the local cricket board, at the closing ceremony on Sunday evening, when the participants were given certificates after the intensive workshop.The facilitators were former Clico Preysal Sports Club coach Debideen Manick and Bhoodish Dookie, who were full ofpraise for the TTCB for organising the refresher course for the certified Cricket West Indies Level I and II coaches, the first after almost eight years.

Also speaking with the coaches at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain, Couva was former West Indies Test wicketkeeper David Williams, who is on the TTCB coaching staff.

Notable absentees were coaches from the Central and North Zones, which both submitted the names of prospective participants, who failed to show. Baksh promised to continue updating coaches with the latest techniques, strategies and processes to equip them for the job.

Baksh is a coach at the primary school level with Montrose Government, where he teaches the SEA class. He told the participants their job, described as a never-ending learning experience, is not an easy one. “As teachers yourselves, you face the challenge of determining the different levels of receptiveness of the cricketers in your charge and you have to relate to them in a way that they can fully understand and grasp.”

At the opening on Saturday morning, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath expressed disappointment that TT had fallen short in their attempt to claim a regional title this season. But he was confident that the enhancement programme would inject a dose of enthusiasm and excitement into the coaches which will bear fruit in the coming year.

Bassarath said next up is a programme for National League club coaches which will target the packed schedule of youth competitions, not unlike the past season after covid19 restrictions were lifted after no cricket had been played for two years. Among the topics covered over the two days were consistency, adaptation, assessing conditions, the dew factor, maintaining composure, the Duckworth-Lewis method of scoring, and the need for coaches to have a calm head and provide clear guidance and instructions.

At the end of the course, which also included practical demonstrations, Manick said he was impressed with the level of expertise of the coaches and their willingness to absorb what was disseminated at the programme.

He also thanked his fellow facilitator Dookie, whom he described as quite opposite in how he approached his teaching methods, but just as effective as a communicator and instructor.

Also coming in for high commendation was the TTCB’s Ana Grant, who was instrumental in co-ordinating the staging of the workshop.