Trinity East crowned East Zone Intercol champions

Trinity East College players and officials celebrate after the team beat San Juan North Secondary, on Wednesday, in the Tiger Tanks/Coca Cola Intercol East Zone final, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - ROGER JACOB

TRINITY College East were crowned Tiger Tanks/Coca Cola Intercol East Zone champions after eking out a nail-biting 1-0 victory over San Juan North in the final at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Wednesday.

A defensive error from San Juan North defender Joshua Lewis in the 69th minute saw in-form Trinity East striker Jaheim Faustin pounce on the loose ball and charge towards the goal.

Lewis caught up with the bolting Faustin and fouled him at the top of the 18-yard box. Before the referee could blow his whistle, Faustin quickly recovered, tricked his opponent by pretending to go left, cut back to the right and evaded Lewis, then slotted the lone, decisive goal past San Juan North custodian Xavion Haynes.

The goal sent the Trinity East fans into a frenzy as Faustin ran to the front of the stands to celebrate. During celebrations, he took off his jersey and was booked with a yellow card just before play resumed.

San Juan North pressed hard for the equaliser but it never came.

Similarly, Trinity East also tried to extend their advantage but breathed a sigh of relief when the referee called time on the intense duel.

The result means Trinity East lock horns with North Zone winners Fatima College in the national semi-finals at Hasely Crawford Stadium next Thursday.

Additionally, on Friday, the south zone final will be contested between Secondary Schools’ Football League winners St Benedict’s College and Presentation College San Fernando. This match takes place at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 3.30pm. The winner of this match meets Central Zone winners Carapichaima East in the final national quarter-final at Ato Boldon on Monday.