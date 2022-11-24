The Shelter for Battered Women and Children gets support from Flow staff

Executives of Flow Robindranath Maharaj, director technical operations; left, Reneasha Simmons, senior manager people; Roberta Norman-Reverand, director – B2C; Colin Mitchel, chairman, The Shelter; Simone Martin-Sulgan, general manager and vice president; Bradley Ramcharan, director C&W Business; Cindy-Ann Gatt, director commercial operations; Yolande Agard-Simmons, senior manager communications and Krystle Lake, director business operation. -

November 25 marks the first anniversary of the launch of the global gender-based violence (GBV) policy of Flow’s parent company, Liberty Latin America (LLA). LLA is one of the first companies across Latin America and the Caribbean to do this.

To recognise this, staff of Flow raised more than $16,000 for The Shelter for Battered Women and Children, through its support of the fundraising premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, said a media release.

With a focus on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI), staff understood the importance of attending this event. Also at the event was Flow’s general manager and vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan, who said, “As a company with a diverse team, we recognise the importance of security and dignity for all. We see it as a personal responsibility to engage in efforts to educate, prevent, protect, and support against gender-based violence in the communities we serve.”

Receiving the donation on the night was The Shelter’s chairman, Colin Mitchell. He said The Shelter “is a safe house for victims of domestic violence. We help women and children escape from instances of domestic violence and act as a place for protection as they choose how to move forward and create a new life. At no charge, we offer them a safe environment to live which includes clothing, meals, counselling, medical attention, school placement, legal guidance such as protection orders, skillset training and much more.”

He also expressed gratitude for Flow’s efforts.

“I would like to congratulate Flow on a very successful staff engagement movie fundraiser. This event has raised funds for us to keep up the efficient and effective work we continue to do at the Shelter.”

The Shelter for Battered Women and Children was established in 1987 as a safe haven for women and children who are victims of all forms of domestic violence. Its mission is to support victims in their transition from victims to survivors and survivors into success stories.