Severed head found near highway in Maloney

File photo -

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are trying to identify a man whose severed head was found near the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway on Thursday morning.

Police said Maloney police received a report of a man's head being found in a drain parallel to the highway.

The man appeared to be of mixed descent with a neat haircut and beard.

Northern Division crime scene investigators visited the scene.

The head was removed by funeral home workers and taken to the Forensic Science Centre for swabbing.