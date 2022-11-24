Severed head found near highway in Maloney
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are trying to identify a man whose severed head was found near the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway on Thursday morning.
Police said Maloney police received a report of a man's head being found in a drain parallel to the highway.
The man appeared to be of mixed descent with a neat haircut and beard.
Northern Division crime scene investigators visited the scene.
The head was removed by funeral home workers and taken to the Forensic Science Centre for swabbing.
