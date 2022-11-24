Remembering Hunte-Lessey

THE EDITOR: Annette Hunte-Lessey, a woman of virtue, worth, and ebullience, will be fondly remembered by many.

Her achievements shattered countless barriers in our history when representations of women were met with many calumnies. Her passing is certainly a great loss to the community of San Fernando.

As a former educator, cultural enthusiast and renowned master of ceremonies, Mrs Hunte-Lessey was indeed divine. She was a woman of faith, strength, and humility.

Therefore we should celebrate her life with deep reverence. My sincerest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May she rest in peace.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain