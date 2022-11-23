THA chief secretary, Venezuelan envoy promote mutual support

- Grevic Alvarado

Venezuelan ambassador Alvaro Sanchez Cordero and the chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Farley Augustine, have agreed to deepen collaboration and exchanges in the field of art and culture.

Sanchez Cordero visited Tobago over the weekend and met Augustine at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

The life and legacy of the hero of Venezuelan independence, Simón Bolívar, was one of the main topics of conversation.

Augustine highlighted the relevance of Bolívar, as well as his relationship with the Caribbean region, specifically with Jamaica and Haiti, countries that were key in supporting him to liberate half the countries of South America in the 19th century.

Sánchez Cordero and Augustine have been in talks to rename a street or avenue in Tobago after Bolívar.

Augustine told Sanchez Cordero Tobago is undergoing a decolonisation process by renaming public spaces after Trinidadian and Caribbean heroes.

Sánchez Cordero said for his country it would also be an honour to name a significant place in Caracas or another Venezuelan city with the name of a distinguished Tobagonian.

They also talked about trade, education and tourism. Sanchez Cordero told Newsday the two explored the possibility of collaboration in multi-destination tourism.

"We formally invited Mr Augustine to attend the upcoming International Tourism Fair, FITVEN, in the state of Anzoátegui, in eastern Venezuela," he said.

Augustine highlighted Tobago's support for Venezuela and explained South-South co-operation is essential to reduce foreign intervention.

During his stay in Tobago, Sánchez Cordero also met with representatives of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce, Channel 5 Tobago and the Tobago Writers Union.