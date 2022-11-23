Signal Hill crowned Tobago Zone Intercol champs

-

SIGNAL Secondary School won the Tiger Tanks Coca-Cola Intercol Tobago Zone title with a victory on penalties over Mason Hall Secondary at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet on Tuesday.

After regulation time the teams were tied 1-1.

J Phillips gave Signal Hill the lead in the 23rd minute with a free kick from 40 yards that caught the Mason Hall goalkeeper N Walker off his line.

It seemed that Signal Hill would hang on for the 1-0 win, but R Williams gave Mason Hall the equaliser in the 80th minute tapping home from a few yards out after a free kick.

Signal Hill held their nerves on penalties winning the shootout 4-3.