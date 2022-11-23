Match official Caleb Wales makes World Cup debut on Friday

DAVID SCARLETT

TRINIDAD and Tobago match official Caleb Wales will make his first World Cup appearance on Friday.

Wales was appointed as Assistant Referee 1 for the fixture between Wales and Iran by the FIFA Referees Committee.

Alongside the Trinidadian will be Mario Escobar (Referee) from Guatemala, Juan Carlos Mora (Assistant Referee 2) from Costa Rica, Maguette Ndiaye (Fourth Official) from Senegal as well as the Video Assistant Referee team.

Team One, the name given to the match officials at the tournament by the FIFA Referees Committee, will be sporting armbands displaying the title throughout the campaign.

This is significant in portraying that the game cannot be played without referees.

Also, for the first time in history, match officials at the tournament have their names printed at the back of their shirts.

Wales’ fixture between Wales and Iran will kick off at 6am TT time.