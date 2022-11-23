Man suspects arson as South Oropouche home destroyed

Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe, right, with Andy Sobransingh, centre, near the ruins of the house which was destroyed by fire on Tuesday. -

A South Oropouche family is now homeless after a fire suspected to be deliberately set destroyed their home at Dow Village on Tuesday.

Andy Sobransingh, 42, a mechanic, said the tragedy happened after years of threats and the poisoning of 40 of his dogs over five years.

On the verge of tears, Sobransingh said, “I am not pointing fingers at anyone, but I know this fire was not natural."

He said in the interest of peace, he had moved his garage from his home to a nearby location. He said he was at his garage around noon on Tuesday when he received a call that his home was on fire.

“A friend who was staying with me was alone in the house. She said she heard a loud sound and seconds later started smelling smoke.

“She got up to see what was happening and saw the living room, which leads to the front door, on fire."

He said she escaped through a window, as the fire quickly spread through the wooden and concrete three-bedroom single-storey structure, destroying everything he owned in minutes.

Fire officers from Siparia and Mon Repos responded but were unable to save the structure.

“We lost everything. We could not go into the house to save anything because the blaze was in the living room by the front door... All of my sons books, clothes have been destroyed.”

He said his children, one a student of Point Fortin Secondary and the other who attends Rousillac Presbyterian Primary, are unable to attend school until their books and uniforms can be replaced.

“Their teachers have been notified.”

He said his children will stay with their mother until he gets back on his feet.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe visited Sobransingh who is one of his constituents and has committed to assist him in getting the necessary help to rebuild his life.

Investigations are continuing into the blaze.