Energy Minister, Shell say Trinidad and Tobago to get Caribbean's largest solar farms

The Re-Energize TnT launch held at the Hyatt Regency conference room, Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

SENIOR vice president and country chairman of Shell TT Eugene Okpere says within the next few weeks, there will be "good news" related to renewable energy in TT.

He was speaking at the launch of the Re-Energize TnT programme at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Wednesday morning.

He said renewable energy is important and that, in keeping with government's target of renewable energy accounting for "ten per cent of the energy mix here," Shell has been working with the National Gas Company (NGC), and soon BP, on sanctions.

He said discussions are leading to "the largest solar programme in the Caribbean," adding that installing solar panels at schools is being considered.

Energy Minister Stuart Young agreed, saying, "Very, very soon you will hear big announcements on the solar side.

"You can be proud that Trinidad and Tobago will have the largest solar farms in the whole Caribbean.

"So we not just talking, and that's for your generation."