Cyclist Nicholas Paul on mend, eager for 2023 season

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul competes in the men's 1000-metre time trial final cycling event during the Commonwealth Games, at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England on August 1, 2022. (AFP PHOTO) -

Ace Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul has reassured his anticipated return for the 2023 season.

Currently based at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, Paul is still recovering from his second collarbone fracture for the year.

He sustained the injury, in addition to a fractured rib, injured thumb and several bruises, during a routine training session in Aigle, in early October.

The setback ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022 season, which saw Paul sit out last month’s World Track Cycling Championships and the UCI Track Champions League, which rides off in France on Saturday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the flying 200m world-record holder (9.1 seconds) gave an update on his recovery.

“The past two months have been really hard, not being able to race and train as I usually do, due to an unfortunate crash I had while training. But I must say my recovery process is coming along great so far, and soon I’ll be back on my bike, doing what I love.

“Firstly I must give all thanks to God for his protection, guidance, blessing and healing through everything that has happened. I would also like to say much appreciation to everyone for all the love, support and messages during this time.”

Before he crashed out the season, Paul was having a bumper year on the bike. He won sprint and keirin gold at the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia.

He then captured a complete set of Commonwealth Games medals in Birmingham, England by pedaling to gold (keirin), silver (sprint) and bronze (1km time trial) in August.

Days later, he rode to triple gold in each event at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Peru.

Before his crash, Paul was ranked second on UCI sprint and keirin rankings respectively.

Looking ahead, he said, “My 2022 season ended not the way I would’ve wanted it to, but it’s now time to dust it off and prepare for a big 2023.”