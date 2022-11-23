3 covid deaths recorded in last week

In this April 2020 file photo a ventilator was already been set up at the Scarborough General Hospital for covid19 patients. - Photo by David Reid

THE Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 143 new covid19 infections and three deaths between November 16-22.

In the previous seven-day period, there were 145 new cases and six deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases this week is 20 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is one.

Last week, the averages were 21 new cases and one death per day.

Active cases now stand at 204 – 17 more than a week ago. There are 18 patients in hospital, down from 22.

The total number of covid deaths stands at 4,266.

Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,958 people have been fully vaccinated, that is, an additional 61 over the past week.

So far, 169,203 people have had a booster shot – 31 more than last week. The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated remained at 51.3 per cent for a fifth week.