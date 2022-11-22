Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic presents Christmas at the TeeVees!

TT Youth Philharmonic will hold its Christmas concerts this weekend. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic (TTYP) will host Christmas at the TeeVees! its first post-pandemic Christmas concert, since November 2019.

Two concerts are scheduled for NAPA, Port of Spain, on November 26 at 7.30 pm and November 27 at 5.30 pm.

A media release from the TTYP said, "backed by public demand, with founder and music director Kenneth Listhrop, Christmas at the TeeVees will feature exciting, engaging, entertaining, educational, TV themes of the 60s, 70s, 80s, including Ironside, Thunderbirds, Avengers, etc." Traditional favourites and contemporary Christmas music will celebrate the reason for the season along with guests Euangelion Singers & Band.

TTYP is the only youth symphony orchestra in TT, and the largest in the English-speaking Caribbean. Its premier music education programme, provides approximately 150 musical instruments free of charge for students ages four-29, the release said.

Tickets are $150 and are available at TTYP's office, 19 Eight Street East Cassleton Avenue, Trincity, 3 pm-6 pm and at NAPA’s box office daily until November 27, from 12 pm- 6 pm or from orchestra members and parents.

Tickets are also available at Arima: Champions Industries Ltd, St Augustine: UWI Book Shop, Valsayn Shopping Plaza: Antoni’s Florals, Quality Stationery Supplies, St Augustine (Behind Massy Stores).

Proceeds will go to the TTYP's property fund.

For more info:

www.ttyp.org

, Facebook, e-mail info@ttyp.org or call 751-6297, 689-8897, 476-8897.