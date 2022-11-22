Seven-time champs San Juan East Side Symphony top single pan prelims

San Juan East Side Symphony in action during the preliminary round of the National Panorama Single Pan competition. - Photo courtesy San Juan East Side Symphony Facebook Page

SAN JUAN East Side Symphony made a convincing case to reclaim their National Panorama Single Pan crown, taking top spot after the nine-day preliminary series at panyard and communities across TT.

The seven-time single pan champions topped the first round of the 2023 competition, taking 270 points after wooing the audience with its rendition of Lord Kitchener's Earthquake, arranged by Carlon Harewood.

The results were published by Pan Trinbago, governing body of the national instrument, after score sheets were opened at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, on November 21.

San Juan East Side Symphony joins 29 other bands for the semifinals, carded for Saturday at the Arima Velodrome, starting at 4 pm.

The preliminary competition posed a challenge for judges, as Newtown Playboys missed out on top spot by just one point with their performance of KMC's Bashment to Carnival under the guidance of arranger Duvone Stewart.

The competition was last held in 2019 with San Juan East Side Symphony and Marsicans Steel Orchestra sharing the spoils as joint winners.

Tickets are on sale for Saturday's semifinals.

Results

Top 30 semi-finalists

Rank*Name of Band*Selection*Points

1st*San Juan East Side Symphony*Earthquake*270

2nd*Newtown Playboys*Bashment to Carnival*269

3rd*World Wide*Oh La La*266

4th*Chord Masters*First Experience*265

5th*Marsicans*Pan By Storm*264

6th*TTFS Steel Orchestra*Caribbean Connection*262

6th*Metro Stars*One Day*261

8th*Arima All Stars*One Day*261

10th*TTPS Steel Orchestra*Jab Jab*260

11th*Woodbrook Playboyz*Kakaroach*259

12th*Gonzales Sheikers*Out and Bad*258

13th*La Creole Pan Groove*Long Time*257

13th*Prison Service Steel Orchestra*Take Ah Borrow*257

13*Platinum*Party Time Again*257

16th*Brimblers*All Ah We Is One Family*256

16th*La Famile United*Get Something And Wave*256

18th*Nu Pioneers Pan Groove*Get Something And Wave*255

19th*D'Original Woodbrook Modernaries*Fiery*254

20th*Blanca 47*The Will*253

20th*Stardust*Breakaway*253

22th*Uni Stars*Flag Woman*251

22th*Pan Stereonettes*Fantastic Friday*251

22nd*Pan On The Move*Long Time*251

26th*Trinidad Nostalgic*Curry Tabanca*250

27th*Pan Jammers*Rainorama*249

27th*San Juan All Stars*Pan Night And Day*249

27th*Royal Stars Pan Symphony*Festival Song*249

30th*Scrunters Pan Groove*Mash Up*247