Seven-time champs San Juan East Side Symphony top single pan prelims
SAN JUAN East Side Symphony made a convincing case to reclaim their National Panorama Single Pan crown, taking top spot after the nine-day preliminary series at panyard and communities across TT.
The seven-time single pan champions topped the first round of the 2023 competition, taking 270 points after wooing the audience with its rendition of Lord Kitchener's Earthquake, arranged by Carlon Harewood.
The results were published by Pan Trinbago, governing body of the national instrument, after score sheets were opened at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, on November 21.
San Juan East Side Symphony joins 29 other bands for the semifinals, carded for Saturday at the Arima Velodrome, starting at 4 pm.
The preliminary competition posed a challenge for judges, as Newtown Playboys missed out on top spot by just one point with their performance of KMC's Bashment to Carnival under the guidance of arranger Duvone Stewart.
The competition was last held in 2019 with San Juan East Side Symphony and Marsicans Steel Orchestra sharing the spoils as joint winners.
Tickets are on sale for Saturday's semifinals.
Results
Top 30 semi-finalists
Rank*Name of Band*Selection*Points
1st*San Juan East Side Symphony*Earthquake*270
2nd*Newtown Playboys*Bashment to Carnival*269
3rd*World Wide*Oh La La*266
4th*Chord Masters*First Experience*265
5th*Marsicans*Pan By Storm*264
6th*TTFS Steel Orchestra*Caribbean Connection*262
6th*Metro Stars*One Day*261
8th*Arima All Stars*One Day*261
10th*TTPS Steel Orchestra*Jab Jab*260
11th*Woodbrook Playboyz*Kakaroach*259
12th*Gonzales Sheikers*Out and Bad*258
13th*La Creole Pan Groove*Long Time*257
13th*Prison Service Steel Orchestra*Take Ah Borrow*257
13*Platinum*Party Time Again*257
16th*Brimblers*All Ah We Is One Family*256
16th*La Famile United*Get Something And Wave*256
18th*Nu Pioneers Pan Groove*Get Something And Wave*255
19th*D'Original Woodbrook Modernaries*Fiery*254
20th*Blanca 47*The Will*253
20th*Stardust*Breakaway*253
22th*Uni Stars*Flag Woman*251
22th*Pan Stereonettes*Fantastic Friday*251
22nd*Pan On The Move*Long Time*251
26th*Trinidad Nostalgic*Curry Tabanca*250
27th*Pan Jammers*Rainorama*249
27th*San Juan All Stars*Pan Night And Day*249
27th*Royal Stars Pan Symphony*Festival Song*249
30th*Scrunters Pan Groove*Mash Up*247
