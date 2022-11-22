Saudi Arabia stun Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri scores his side's second goal during the World Cup group C match against Argentin at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

SAUDI Arabia created the first upset of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup defeating one of the tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 in the Group C match on Tuesday.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi gave his team the lead in the tenth minute from the penalty spot.

Argentina would have been disappointed at half-time as three goals were disallowed for offside.

In the 48th minute, Saleh Al-Shehri ran onto a through ball and equalised for Saudi Arabia.

Five minutes later Saudi Arabia took a surprising lead when Salem Al-Dawsari cut in on his right foot after some neat dribbling and fired a shot into the net.

Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st in the FIFA world rankings, ended Argentina’s run of playing 36 games unbeaten. Argentina, two-time World Cup champions, are ranked third in the world.