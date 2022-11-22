San Fernando man, 54, granted 40K bail for sexually touching a minor

A 54-year-old man was granted bail of $40,000 for sexually touching a minor, when he appeared before magistrate Amina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on November 16.

The accused is expected to reappear in court on December 4.

A police report said sometime between April 30 and June 1, 2018, a minor was asleep at the home of a relative and was awoken when the male relative touched her inappropriately.

The incident was reported on August 26, 2022 to the Child Protection Unit (CPU) San Fernando. WPC Ramroop investigated, which led to the arrest of the man who was charged.