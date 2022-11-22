Met Office: Yellow-level adverse weather alert to last until Wednesday

The Met Office, on Monday afternoon, issued a yellow-level adverse-weather alert which is expected to be in effect until Wednesday night.

On Monday afternoon the office issued a yellow-level riverine flood alert which was originally expected to be in effect until Tuesday night.

In its alert, the office said the water level in the Caroni River was near 90 per cent and was expected to continue rising.

Another alert issued shortly after reported that heavy rain was expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon affecting Tobago and parts of eastern Trinidad.

The release reported that there is a 70 to 80 per cent chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms which would produce between 25 to 30 mm of rainfall.

It also noted that gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h may be experienced especially near heavy showers/thunderstorms. Street/flash flooding and localised ponding are also likely in heavy rain.

Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas. Landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.

The Met Office is urging the public to avoid walking or driving through flood water, and monitor updates on the weather from www.metoffice.gov.tt or www.odpm.gov.tt.