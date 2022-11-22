Marlon King retrial for 2006 Annamunthodo murder put off

Marlon King

MARLON King will not go on trial this year.

King’s new trial for the murder of his stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo was set to start this month before a jury, in the San Fernando High Court.

However, his current attorney said he had to withdraw from the matter because of his schedule.

On Tuesday, defence attorney Mario Merritt told Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas he had written to the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority to say he would no longer be able to represent King.

Merritt said on November 10, the authority acknowledged receipt and said the matter would be reassigned to another attorney.

None has yet been appointed, so St Clair-Douglas adjourned the matter to January 11.

In October, the date for King’s new trial was confirmed for a November 1 start.

The trial was expected to be held in person, but King will be at the prison facility following the case, in keeping with practice directions which currently restrict remanded prisoners from attending court, as a covid19 precautionary measure.

On July 29, 2021, the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial after upholding King's appeal against conviction.

Annamunthodo, four, was tortured and beaten to death in 2006. King was charged with killing the child at his home at Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella. He was in a common-law relationship with Annamunthodo’s mother, Anita.

The State was represented by Destiny Grey at Tuesday’s brief virtual hearing.