Gunman shot dead in Champs Fleurs

A police officer passes a man looking on as undetakers remove the body of an unidentified gunman who was killed at Sagan Drive, Champs Fleurs on Monday. - Jensen La Vende

A man who apparently went to kill workers at a construction site in Champs Fleurs on Monday morning was instead shot dead himself.

Police said the dead man, who is yet to be identified, went to attack workers at a house being built at Sagan Drive, off Mendez Drive, Champs Fleurs.

At about 10.15 am, they said, he went into the yard next door hoping to sneak up on his victims. He climbed a wall separating the two premises and shot one of the men working before he was shot by someone from the jobsite. Police are yet to ascertain exactly who the shooter at the jobsite was, and whether the gun was legal or illegal.

The injured worker was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, where he remained warded in serious condition.

The gunman died in the yard of the neighbour.

He was slim, of African descent, had plaited hair and was wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt, black shorts and black Nike Air Force One sneakers.

When Newsday arrived, people at the house where the man died were huddled in the porch looking on at police processing the crime scene.

Relatives of those at the house said they had heard gunshots and were frightened. Children who were at home had to be consoled by the adults. One woman said she was thankful rain fell on Monday, as children are usually playing where the gunman was killed and she was dreading what could have happened.

The killing pushed the murder toll to 541 for the year. For the same period last year the murder toll was 400.