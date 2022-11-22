Giroud doubles as France rout Aussies 4-1

France's Olivier Giroud, right, goes for a scissors kick as Australia's Kye Rowles defends during the World Cup group D match, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Friday. (AP Photo) -

OLIVIER Giroud helped defending champions France make a convincing start at the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup with a 4-1 victory over Australia in Group D at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead in the ninth minute, before France took control of the contest.

Adrien Rabiot equalised for France in the 27th minute with a header, before laying the ball off for Giroud in the 32nd minute who had the simple task of finishing from eight yards out.

In the second half, Kylian Mbappe gave France a 3-1 advantage when he headed home a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 68th minute.

Giroud became the joint top scorer in the history of French football when he converted a header after a cross from Mbappe in the 71st minute.

Giroud, 36, is now tied with France football legend Thierry Henry with 51 international goals. France will face Denmark in their next match on Saturday at noon TT time and Australia will play Tunisia at 6 am, also on Saturday.